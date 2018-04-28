Prisons Are To Reform Not Punish — Nigeria Today

Prisons Are To Reform Not Punish
Sylvester T. Uhaa is an expert and the Country executive director at Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errants (CURE – Nigeria), in this interview with ISABEST OMOREGBEJI, he speaks on the reformations and rehabilitation of ex-convicts from the Nigerian Prisons How did you come about Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errants (CURE)? I […]
The post Prisons Are To Reform Not Punish appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!