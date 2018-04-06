Private sector key in making economic decisions, says Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Private sector key in making economic decisions, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is committed to ensuring adequate consultation, especially with the private sector, in taking vital decisions on the economy. The Vice President stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI), an initiative of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. He said the country was committed to all Pan African and other deal that had made Nigeria to stand out as a country, with a view to integrate Africa.

