Private varsities too need TETFund grant – Ibiyemi, Achievers Varsity VC — Nigeria Today

Private varsities too need TETFund grant – Ibiyemi, Achievers Varsity VC

Dayo Johnson, Akure

PRIVATE universities across the country have called on the Federal Government to extend TETFund research and development grant to them.

Vice Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Professor Samuel lbiyemi, said that limiting the grant to public universities was unfair.

lbiyemi who said that private universitiea are unanimous in the clamour noted that private enterprise is synonmous with industry.

Speaking during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Achievers University, lbiyemi pointed out: “lf there is a university cayegory fo be disadvantaged in access, definitely it should not be private universities.

“ Researches are conducted to solve problems of humanity. Hence it should not matter the source and platform of solution”.

Ibiyemi noted that a private university, Redeemer, “that is yet to start academic programme in medicine, has rescued people from Ebola and Lassa fever through research fund provided by the World Bank.

“ lmagine how many of such rescues Nigeria will be enjoying if access to the TETFund research grant is liberalised”.

The Pro- Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Dr Bode Ayorinde, said the university would roll out the drums at its 15 anniversary.

Ayorinde said that by then the university would rank amongst the top twenty universities in the country.

