Pro Boxing: Wilder accepts to fight Joshua in UK — Nigeria Today

Pro Boxing: Wilder accepts to fight Joshua in UK

Deontay Wilder has accepted Anthony Joshua’s challenge and is ready for a summer showdown in the UK to decide who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua added the WBO heavyweight strap to his collection when he beat Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night. Following the victory, the Watford bruiser quickly called out his American foe and Wilder’s manager, almost as rapidly, has answered the call. “We are really glad that Anthony Joshua said for the first time “I will fight Deontay next…” and we believe he is a man of his word. Deontay accepts the challenge,’ Shelly Finkell, Wilder’s said.

“We want to make it public that Deontay wants the fight, and we are prepared to come over, or meet here and get the deal done. Deontay is ready to sign and come to the UK to fight this summer.”

Finkell said he would be in contact with Joshua’s team at Matchroom this week to discuss plans to pencil a date, and venue, in the diary. “I’ve got no issue fighting anyone,” the champion said.

“If you look through my record from my 21 fights, there hasn’t been an issue with fighting anyone. There is no fear. There should be no hold-ups and [the Wilder] fight should be sooner rather than later,” said Joshua.

The post Pro Boxing: Wilder accepts to fight Joshua in UK appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

