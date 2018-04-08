Probe Amaechi, others in Reno Omokri’s looters’ list – Ex-ICPC boss, Akanbi tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Probe Amaechi, others in Reno Omokri’s looters’ list – Ex-ICPC boss, Akanbi tells Buhari

The pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, Justice Mustapha Akanbi (retd), has told the President Muhammdu Buhari-led government to act on the looters’ list released by Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Omokri had responded to the list of looters released by the Federal Government […]

Probe Amaechi, others in Reno Omokri’s looters’ list – Ex-ICPC boss, Akanbi tells Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

