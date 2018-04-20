 Probe auditors of defunct UT, Capital banks - Auditor General - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Probe auditors of defunct UT, Capital banks – Auditor General – GhanaWeb

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Probe auditors of defunct UT, Capital banks – Auditor General
GhanaWeb
The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has called for the prosecution of all auditors found culpable in the recent collapse of local banks in the country. Stakeholders within the banking sector have been calling for the internal and external
Help save Ghana from corruption – Auditors toldBusinessGhana
Auditors advised to stick to their rules of engagementNews Ghana

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.