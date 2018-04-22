Probe death threat against Ekiti REC —APC, PDP - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Probe death threat against Ekiti REC —APC, PDP – The Punch
The Punch
Probe death threat against Ekiti REC —APC, PDP
The Punch
KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE. The Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State have asked security agencies to probe the claims by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdul-Ganiy Raji, that some individuals …
As Fayemi renews bid for Ekiti Govt House
Ekiti Guber: Fayemi no threat to my ambition, says Olumilua
