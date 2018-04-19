Process to lock out Raila from 2022 elections begins - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Process to lock out Raila from 2022 elections begins – Hivisasa
Hivisasa
Process to lock out Raila from 2022 elections begins
A petition to introduce the age limit for presidential candidates has been admitted in parliament. The proposal seeks to limit the age of presidential candidates to 70 years. The petition is being sponsored by a Mohammed Sheikh from Wajir County and it …
