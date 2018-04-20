Producer & DJ Avicii dies at 28 — Nigeria Today

Producer & DJ Avicii dies at 28

Tim Bergling, popularly known as Avicii, a Swedish DJ who also produced EDM has died at the age of 28, Rolling Stone reports.

His rep confirmed his death, saying:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.

No more details about the death were provided. Oman police and state media had no immediate report late Friday night on the artist’s death.

Avicii was an international pop star, well-known for his electronic dance songs. His 2015 debut studio album, “True,” featured the massive international hit “Wake Me Up!” featuring Aloe Blacc. Combining EDM, folk and country music, the song became a No. 1 hit in many countries and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His second album, “Stories,” dropped in 2015 and featured vocals from Chris Martin, Wyclef Jean, Robbie Williams and more.

The EP “Avīci (01)” was released in August 2017 and featured his Rita Ora collaboration “Lonely Together.”

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard

