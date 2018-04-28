Producers offered me roles for sex –Monica Friday - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Producers offered me roles for sex –Monica Friday – Daily Sun
Producers offered me roles for sex –Monica Friday
Fast rising actress, Monica Friday is one of the talented acts rocking the movie industry. Her role in the popular TV series, Do Good where she stars alongside renowned acts like Kate Henshaw and Basorge Tariah, shot her into the limelight. Since then …
