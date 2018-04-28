Producers offered me roles for sex- Monica Friday - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

Producers offered me roles for sex- Monica Friday – TheNewsGuru



TheNewsGuru Producers offered me roles for sex- Monica Friday

TheNewsGuru

Rising actress, Monica Friday shot into limelight through the TV series, 'Do Good'. The svelte role interpreter who has starred in movies like 'Wives on strike', 'First Lady' has said few producers demanded sex in exchange for movie roles. Monica made …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

