Production from Zohr gas field to reach 1.8B cfd in September - Egypttoday — Nigeria Today

Production from Zohr gas field to reach 1.8B cfd in September
CAIRO – 1 April 2018: Egypt plans to boost production from its giant offshore Zohr gas field to 700 million cubic feet a day (cfd) in May and to 1.8 billion cfd in September, an official source in the petroleum sector said Sunday. He said that pre
