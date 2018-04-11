Professor Richard Akindele’s wife speaks on sex for marks scandal, blames the Devil — Nigeria Today

Professor Richard Akindele’s wife speaks on sex for marks scandal, blames the Devil

Professor Richard Akindele wife speaks on the sex for marks scandal trailing her husband.

The wife of the OAU lecturer has denied the allegations against him, saying the devil is out to tarnish her husband’s reputation.

The professor who is a clergyman at the Anglican Diocese of Ife, Osun State, was caught in a recorded phone conversation, demanding five rounds of sex from a female student before she can pass his course.

According to Premium times, some of his church members expressed shock at the development.

One of the church members said they went to the professor’s house immediately the news broke on social media and met his wife who blamed the devil.

”When we heard the news, some of us were surprised. We were at his house very early this (Tuesday) morning but only met his wife who said the devil is at work to soil the name of her husband.” he said

A cleric in the church who simply identified himself as Reverend Adeola said:

“Although, the voice I heard is that of Reverend Akindele, I doubt he can do that. I’m not in best position to speak. But what I can say for free is that I know him to be a man of God, generous and easy going.”

Another church member said there will be no need for a computer test on the leaked audio as the voice is definitely that of the professor.

”There is no need for any computer to test the voice. The voice in the leaked audio is exactly that of Reverend Richard Akindele. However, the man is too gentle for such act. The lady purposely set him up.” he said

