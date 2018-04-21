Project Fame’s Tolu releases Gospel Track “Oshe Baba” — Nigeria Today

Project Fame’s Tolu releases Gospel Track “Oshe Baba”

Transformed singer/songwriter and producer Tolu, who is commonly known as Tolu Project Fame, returns with faith based single.

Tolu had a blossoming mainstream career alongside works with Donjazzy and Tiwa Savage, but God had other plans for him as he said, “God told me he’s been waiting 7 years for me.”

‘Oshe Baba‘ produced by producer Tkay is a song of thanksgiving and testimony to anyone experiencing God’s favour and more.

Listen below.



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/01-Tolu-Ose-Baba.mp3

