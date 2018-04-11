Proof That Bok Scrummie Faf De Klerk Is Hard As Nails [Video] — Nigeria Today

Proof That Bok Scrummie Faf De Klerk Is Hard As Nails [Video]

Many Springbok rugby fans thought our scrumhalf problems had been solved when Faf de Klerk turned out for the green and gold, and he certainly got off to an impressive start.

Remember those try-saving tackles against Ireland?

Fast forward to 2018 and Faf is now plying his trade overseas for the Sale Sharks, and it’s clear that he isn’t shying away from the physical stuff.

This past weekend Sale came up against Wasps, and Faf came to face to face with Dan Robson and Danny Cipriani.

Sport24 reports that “Cipriani was knocked out cold, while Robson also left the field after a few minutes of receiving attention”.

Other than a shiner, de Klerk looks right as rain:

As for Dan and Danny, they recovered:

If you’re keen to see Faf back at nine for the Boks, there is some good news:

The executive committee of SA Rugby gave him the necessary approval to pick any player who might qualify for the Bok team, provided he gives valid reasons for that player’s selection. The 30-Test rule still applies, but SA Rugby is willing to make exceptions under certain circumstances, which will make it possible for the Bok coach to pick the strongest possible team… In De Klerk’s case, Erasmus may be able to convince SA Rugby that the scrumhalf position is vacant. None of the local No 9s is standing out in the Super Rugby series. Last year, Ross Cronje was the first choice scrumhalf, but he doesn’t feature in Erasmus’ plans at present. Cronje will not be attending the second Bok training camp next week. Louis Schreuder and Embrose Papier are likely the strongest local contenders.

No disrespect to those two chaps, but I would pick Faf ahead of both.

[source:sport24]

