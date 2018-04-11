Prophet Jacob Mackenzie’s shoes and feet worshipped by Church members — Nigeria Today

Prophet Jacob Mackenzie’s shoes and feet worshipped by Church members
Prophet Jacob Mackenzie worshipped
New photos have begun going viral – it shows some South African worshippers kneeling at the feet of one Prophet Jacob in South Africa.
The photos which were shared on the Facebook page of Prophet Jacob Mackenzie of Empowerment City International Church in Bloemfontein, outraged a lot of people as they slammed the congregants for worshipping the prophet.
The photos were shared last Sunday and were captioned: “Sunday service update. The Bezalel anointing. Raw power.”
Social media user Neziswa Mtwecu said people should read the word of God more carefully and obey his commandment that Christians must not idolize anything or anyone.
Sphiwe Nkosi said:
“These people seem to be worshipping this man rather than God. Not acceptable at all.”
Photos below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post Prophet Jacob Mackenzie’s shoes and feet worshipped by Church members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!