Prophet Nnamdi Kanu Has Predicted That Buhari Will Usher In Biafra – IPOB — Nigeria Today

Prophet Nnamdi Kanu Has Predicted That Buhari Will Usher In Biafra – IPOB

The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) have stated that they plan to protest President Buhari’s trip to the USA in a few days, on the 30th of April. They also said that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who they referred to as the great prophet of our time, had predicted that Buhari would usher in Biafra […]

The post Prophet Nnamdi Kanu Has Predicted That Buhari Will Usher In Biafra – IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

