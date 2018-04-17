Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse doles out $30,000, Scholarships to Orphans during Namibia prophetic Tour — Nigeria Today

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse doles out $30,000, Scholarships to Orphans during Namibia prophetic Tour

South African Based Prophet, Samuel Akinbodunse and the General overseer of Freedom For All Nations Outreach (FANO) on Tuesday, 10th of April, 2018 stormed Namibia for a Four day Miracle tour which finished Sunday, 15th of April, 2017 at the Ministry of Reconciliation. The four-day power packed programme was no doubt a success as several […]

The post Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse doles out $30,000, Scholarships to Orphans during Namibia prophetic Tour appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

