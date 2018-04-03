Proscribe APC for campaigning with looted funds – PDP — Nigeria Today

Proscribe APC for campaigning with looted funds – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to proscribe the ruling All Progressives Congress APC over allegations that it financed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign with looted funds.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary in a statement in Abuja said it was evidently clear that the APC, federal government and the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, are running away from the issue of how they raised money to install Buhari as President.

“Now that the APC, the federal government, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Buhari Presidency have chosen a loud silence rather than accepting that looted funds were used to install Buhari as President in 2015, we charge INEC to do the needful by commencing the process for the proscription of the APC as a political party.

“They have pressed the panic button and resorted to unfounded allegations against PDP members just to divert the attention of Nigerians and the international community from their atrocious government and its manifold failures of leadership.

“The PDP will not join the panicky APC and the federal government in their resort to engage in matters that are subjudice because we believe and respect the Rule of Law, particularly, as it concerns the rights of every citizens.

“We know those in the APC and Buhari’s cabinet, who as champions of looting, plundered the resources of their various states and handed same over for the very expensive electioneering campaign of President Buhari, who had earlier confessed of his insolvency,” the statement read.

