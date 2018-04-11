 Protest Meets Buhari As He Arrives In London — Nigeria Today
Protest Meets Buhari As He Arrives In London

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Politics

Some Nigerians living in London yesterday protested against President Muhammadu Buhari. The protesters stormed the Abuja House in Kensington London, where the President is staying, blaming him for the nation’s ills. In a swift reaction, the Presidency said looters were behind the protest. The protesters said they would take their action to the venue of […]

