 Protest: UI shuts College of Medicine indefinitely — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Protest: UI shuts College of Medicine indefinitely

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Following protests by students of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, management of the institution yesterday shut the Alexander Brown Hall of the College. The management said the move was imperative in view of the security threat the students’ action may pose. Students of the college had during the week staged a protest following the […]

The post Protest: UI shuts College of Medicine indefinitely appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.