 Pruvo monitors your hotel reservations and alerts you if the rates drop — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pruvo monitors your hotel reservations and alerts you if the rates drop

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Technology, Travel | 0 comments

A unique and free money-saving service called Pruvo helps you save money on your hotel stay after you’ve already booked it. Pruvo never makes any direct changes to your reservations, but rather facilitates the process.

The post Pruvo monitors your hotel reservations and alerts you if the rates drop appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.