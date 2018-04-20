PSC promotes EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu to Police Commissioner, elevates others — Nigeria Today

PSC promotes EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu to Police Commissioner, elevates others

The Police Service Commission, PSC, Friday, promoted the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, to commissioner of Police. This latest promotion came after the 27th plenary meeting of the commission in Abuja. Other beneficiaries are the AIG, Agbola Oshodi-Glover in […]

PSC promotes EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu to Police Commissioner, elevates others

