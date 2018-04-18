 PSG manager says Neymar hasn't congratulated team on Ligue 1 title, speaks on players' future - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PSG manager says Neymar hasn’t congratulated team on Ligue 1 title, speaks on players’ future – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

PSG manager says Neymar hasn't congratulated team on Ligue 1 title, speaks on players' future
Daily Post Nigeria
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Unai Emery, has revealed that Neymar has not called him since they thrashed Monaco 7-1 to clinch the Ligue 1 title. Emery stated this in an interview with Cadena Cope. “I spoke with Neymar two or three weeks ago to see how
PSG chasing history in Ligue 1 but title success comes under a UCL cloudESPN (blog)
Thomas Tuchel in pole position to take over as PSG managerThe Guardian
Neymar's worst nightmare? Why hiring control freak Tuchel could be bad news for PSG aceBrinkwire (press release)
Ghanasoccernet.com –The Hindu –LFP –Sports Illustrated
all 82 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.