PSG star speaks on Neymar's 'move' to Real Madrid - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

PSG star speaks on Neymar’s ‘move’ to Real Madrid – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
PSG star speaks on Neymar's 'move' to Real Madrid
Daily Post Nigeria
PSG star, Kylian Mbappe says reports linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid at the end of this season are “nothing but hot air”. Neymar has only been at the Parc des Princes since PSG smashed the world transfer record to bring him in from Barcelona …
20 top teenage footballers to watch out for in 2018
Mbappe MVP and Neymar's idol grabs yet another title – Ligue 1 goes social
Kylian Mbappe insists Neymar will not leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid: 'It is nothing but hot air'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!