PSN to start Mega Drug Distribution Centres — Nigeria Today

PSN to start Mega Drug Distribution Centres

Mr Ali Bakau, the Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Kwara, says the body will soon commence operation of Mega Drug Distribution Centres (MDDCs) across the country. Bakau told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that this was an extension of the community pharmacy that would ensure regulatory practices in sales and distribution of drugs in the country. The chairman explained that the MDDCs would serve as dedicated wholesale centres at a well-laid out complex.

