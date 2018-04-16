PSV claim Dutch league title with 3-0 win over 9-man Ajax — Nigeria Today

PSV claim Dutch league title with 3-0 win over 9-man Ajax

PSV Eindhoven claimed a 24th Dutch league title at a jubilant Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on Sunday after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Ajax Amsterdam, who finished with nine men. Gaston Pereiro and Luuk de Jong fired first-half goals and Steven Bergwijn scored a third after the break for PSV. The victory took manager Phillip […]

