 Public Relations took a hit during economic recession – Ehiguese, PRCAN President - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Public Relations took a hit during economic recession – Ehiguese, PRCAN President – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Public Relations took a hit during economic recession – Ehiguese, PRCAN President
Vanguard
By Yinka Ajayi. John Ehiguese, President of Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) and Group CEO of MediaCraft Associates, at 60, bares his mind on issues facing Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC), and how the issues can be

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.