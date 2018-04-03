Publiseer And Caketunes Partner To Distribute More African Music To Global Platforms — Nigeria Today

Publiseer And Caketunes Partner To Distribute More African Music To Global Platforms
Digital content distribution company, Publiseer, and music production and beat distribution company, Caketunes, has today concluded a partnership that will see more African musical contents around the world. Publiseer will distribute beats and songs uploaded on the Caketunes platform to hundreds of well-established music platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, Deezer and Amazon […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!