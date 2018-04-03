 Publiseer And Caketunes Partner To Distribute More African Music To Global Platforms — Nigeria Today
Publiseer And Caketunes Partner To Distribute More African Music To Global Platforms

Apr 3, 2018

Digital content distribution company, Publiseer, and music production and beat distribution company, Caketunes, has today concluded a partnership that will see more African musical contents around the world. Publiseer will distribute beats and songs uploaded on the Caketunes platform to hundreds of well-established music platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, Deezer and Amazon […]

