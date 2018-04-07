Punish lecturers who fail to report to work on Monday, varsities told - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Punish lecturers who fail to report to work on Monday, varsities told – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Punish lecturers who fail to report to work on Monday, varsities told
The Star, Kenya
Lecturers hold demonstrations in Nairobi on Thursday, March 4 to demand for a counter offer on the 2017-21 CBA. The government has asked public university administrators to take stern …
University students threaten products boycott over ongoing lecturers strike
Lecturers vow to continue with strike
