Pushing the boundaries of social media, handle it Africa is back for a second edition  — Nigeria Today

Pushing the boundaries of social media, handle it Africa is back for a second edition



Following the successful launch of the maiden edition conference in 2017, the second edition of the highly anticipated Handle It Africa, a social media conference is set to hold in May.

Dedicated to revolutionalising the way social media is used, consumed, and deployed, the maiden edition of the conference witnessed impressive turnout of young Nigerians with diverse backgrounds and interests.

Themed ‘Social Media: Expanding Influence, Broadening Thoughts’, the new edition of the conference will explore the use of social media to drive innovation and influence trends across different industries.

Panelists and topics for each panel session have been specially selected to allow participants gain an in-depth knowledge of how to leverage on social media for personal and professional growth.

Sharing insights about the new edition, Convener of Handle It Africa, Olufemi Oguntamu said, “The conference was birthed to share insightful know-how on maximizing the benefits of social media. The team has risen to the challenge, pushing the boundaries to meet the immediate needs of today’s media enthusiasts.”

There will be more use of social media this year, much more than the years before. As these trends continue to grow, it is imperative that we continue to harness the resourcefulness of this new medium,” he added.

Oguntanmu further stated that apart from the opportunities to gain fresh knowledge at the conference, participants will also have the chance to engage and network with like-minded professionals to create a springboard for future collaborations and partnerships.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

