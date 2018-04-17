Putting Kim’s face on your phone case might make you a true Kardashian — Nigeria Today

Putting Kim’s face on your phone case might make you a true Kardashian
LuMee launched its Kimoji X LuMee phone case collection in collaboration with Kim Kardashian West. Available for iPhone 6 and later, each phone case features a variety of different emojis you would find in the Kimoji sticker packs.
The post Putting Kim’s face on your phone case might make you a true Kardashian appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!