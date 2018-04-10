“Pynk” – Lyrics By Janelle Monae — Nigeria Today

“Pynk” – Lyrics By Janelle Monae

Although Janelle Monae is yet to drop the third song from her long-awaited third solo album, “Dirty Computer,” which is due April 27 titled “Pynk”, the Lyrics for this song is yet to be uploaded once the official release of the song comes out. “Pynk’ Lyrics By Janelle Monae

The post “Pynk” – Lyrics By Janelle Monae appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

