PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at Numis Securities - The Ledger Gazette — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business


PZ Cussons logo PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price cut by Numis Securities from GBX 325 ($4.49) to GBX 255 ($3.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities' target
