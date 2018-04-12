Qatar say yes to playing in 2019 Copa America - Sport24 — Nigeria Today

Qatar say yes to playing in 2019 Copa America – Sport24
Qatar say yes to playing in 2019 Copa America
Doha – Middle Eastern emirate Qatar will play in the 2019 Copa America in Brazil after accepting an invitation to take part, a football association spokesperson in Doha said on Thursday. "Qatar will play in the 2019 Copa America, it's a great …
