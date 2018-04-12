Quadri books 2018 AJC 16 & Under quarterfinal spot - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Quadri books 2018 AJC 16 & Under quarterfinal spot – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Quadri books 2018 AJC 16 & Under quarterfinal spot
Daily Trust
Nigeria's Oyinlomo Quadri, yesterday produced a stunning 7-5, 6-3 win over Auertin Sarra of Tunisia to booked a quarter-final spot at the ongoing ITF/CAT African Junior Championship 16 and Under holding in Tunis, Tunisia. The 14-year-old Quadri was …
