Quadruplets' death leads to health insurance scheme in Okpekpe - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Quadruplets’ death leads to health insurance scheme in Okpekpe – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Quadruplets' death leads to health insurance scheme in Okpekpe
The Nation Newspaper
Six years ago, the people of Okpekpe community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State rolled out their drums to celebrate the construction of a road leading to their community. It was dream former Governor Adams Oshiomhole brought to reality …
Judge Orders Horizon to Let Public See Details Behind OMNIA Insurance Plan
Tanzania: NHIF Starts Issuing Insurance Cards for 'Deserted' Women
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!