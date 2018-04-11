Qualcomm’s new chips aim to give security cameras A.I. smarts — Nigeria Today

Qualcomm’s new chips aim to give security cameras A.I. smarts
Qualcomm has announced two new chips that will leverage the power of edge computing in IoT set-ups to help make cameras smarter, with enhanced image stabilization light-enhancing smarts, and new A.I. processing units.
