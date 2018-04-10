Quality Content Writer Wanted For 2oceansvibe – Apply Now — Nigeria Today

Quality Content Writer Wanted For 2oceansvibe – Apply Now

2oceansvibe is looking for a new content writer, and this time we’re not mucking about.

We’re also not the kind of business that does things by the book, but because we’re after the best we’ll play things down the line this time.

Our writing team will need a half-day content writer to work weekdays, approximately 8AM – 1PM, from May 2.

If you know what it is we do then you’ll know what we’re after, but it never hurts to have things spelled out nice and clearly.

Let’s get the basics down then, shall we?

Position: Content writer

Level: Junior / Mid

Remuneration: Market-related

Education level: Relevant degree or diploma

Location: Cape Town

Contract: Permanent, half-day

Job description

You will curate the best stories from local and international news outlets, as well as create original content, write headlines, and select and add videos and images, doing so while adopting the 2oceansvibe style of writing.

Key skills include:

A solid understanding of the South African news agenda and its audience

A keen interest in international news and events

Sharp copy-writing skills

Excellent language skills (writing, reading and verbal)

The ability to formulate interesting angles and fresh ideas for partner content

Basic understanding of search engine optimisation

Basic understanding of WordPress (more of a bonus, really)

Eye for detail

Strong time management skills

Proactive and productive

Requirements:

Grade 12

Preferably, a relevant tertiary qualification

A current online portfolio of writing and content samples

Prior experience working as a writer / copywriter

A great sense of humour (it’s how we make it through the week)

Let’s just say it will count in your favour if you have experience with Facebook Ad Manager, so if you have that ace up the sleeve then don’t be shy to mention your full skill set.

Remuneration:

In line with full-time junior to mid-level copywriter, but for half a day’s work

Then there are the office perks, which include:

Monthly take-home stock from partners and clients (gin, beer, wines and more)

Staff discounts at the likes of PUMA, Sunglass Hut and others

Free brekkie and lunch on selected days

Good vibes, man

Sounds like something you can live with, right? Great.

These jobs don’t pop up often, because once you’re in the mix peeps tend to stick around, so if you’re keen now is the time to get cracking.

Please email your CV, a brief motivation as to why you want to work at 2oceansvibe, and examples of your work (online portfolio preferable), to [email protected].

The gig starts from May 2, so get in touch pronto and let’s set these wheels turning.

We will be in touch via email, and if you haven’t heard back from us within five days of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

You’re still a beautiful human though, inside and out.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

