Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé’s record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿 — Nigeria Today

Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé’s record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿

There really is no stopping Cardi B, with her debut album breaking records everywhere.

Cardi B now holds the record for the most simultaneous Hot 100 hits on the BillBoard Hot 100 chart.

She has racked up a very impressive 13 songs all on the BillBoard chart, besting Beyoncé by 1, after she had 12 songs on the chart following the release of her acclaimed album “Lemonade.”

12 of the 13 songs on Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” made the Hot 100, while Bruno Mars‘ “Finesse” on which she featured is at number 10.

The post Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé’s record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

