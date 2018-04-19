Queen Elizabeth backs Prince Charles to follow her as Commonwealth head - Fox News — Nigeria Today

Queen Elizabeth backs Prince Charles to follow her as Commonwealth head – Fox News
Queen Elizabeth backs Prince Charles to follow her as Commonwealth head
Queen Elizabeth II opened a summit of the 53-nation Commonwealth on Thursday, and backed her son Prince Charles to be the next leader of the association of Britain and its former colonies. In a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the queen said she hoped …
Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth
Commonwealth meeting: Queen hopes Prince Charles will succeed her
Queen speaks of wish for world leaders to endorse Charles as Commonwealth head
