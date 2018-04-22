Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92nd Birthday with Star-Studded Concert | Performances from Craig David, Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Sting, Shawn Mendes — Nigeria Today

Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92nd Birthday with Star-Studded Concert | Performances from Craig David, Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Sting, Shawn Mendes
Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 92nd birthday today with her family by her side.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles were all spotted at the star-studded birthday concert held at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night (April 21) in London, England.
The concert featured performances from such stars as Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their seats at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Meghan Markle attends a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Lady Louise Windsor, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Edward attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Sir Trevor McDonald, OBE attends the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate her 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eguenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Edward welcome Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert to celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Ladysmith Black Mambazo perform at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: The George Formby Society featuring Frank Skinner, Harry Hill and Ed Balls perform at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: The George Formby Society featuring Frank Skinner, Harry Hill and Ed Balls perform at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Shaggy performs at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Sting and Shaggy perform at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Shawn Mendes performs at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Kylie Minogue performs at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Anne-Marie performs at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Tom Jones performs at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Craig David performs at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Harry makes a speech at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Harry makes a speech at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Harry shakes hands with the winner of the Voice UK Donel Mangena at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Laura Mvula performs at a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech for Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert to celebrate the her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech for Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert to celebrate the her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the audience after a speech by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at the end of a star-studded concert to celebrate the her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Queen Elizabeth II receives a bouquet of flowers at a star-studded concert to celebrate the her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party. (Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool | John Stillwell – WPA Pool
