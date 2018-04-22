Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92nd Birthday with Star-Studded Concert | Performances from Craig David, Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Sting, Shawn Mendes — Nigeria Today

Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92nd Birthday with Star-Studded Concert | Performances from Craig David, Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Sting, Shawn Mendes

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 92nd birthday today with her family by her side.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles were all spotted at the star-studded birthday concert held at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night (April 21) in London, England.

The concert featured performances from such stars as Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool | John Stillwell – WPA Pool

