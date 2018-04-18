Queen Elizabeth II Receives South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — Nigeria Today

Queen Elizabeth II Receives South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa met Her Majesty the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. The president is visiting the UK for the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting.

This is his first official visit to Britain as the President of South Africa. During his visit with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, Ramaphosa received two letters the late Nelson Mandela had written to the Queen. The letter’s contents spoke about South Africa’s reentry to the Commonwealth in 1994.

The Queen spoke fondly about her visits and chats with Mandela. In his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, they concluded a deal worth £50m (R857m) to help South Africa improve its business environment.

“It was a meeting where we had a wide range of discussions on a number of issues, but we focused largely on the economy and on how our partnership can be deepened around economic matters,” Ramaphosa said. The president has plans is to go around the world to boost investment for South Africa.

