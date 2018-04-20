Queen Elizabeth Names Prince Charles As Her Legitimate Successor — Nigeria Today

Queen Elizabeth Names Prince Charles As Her Legitimate Successor

Prince Charles has been named as Queen Elizabeth legitimate successor.

For 91 years, the Queen of England never actually named her successor leading to fears that she might die before this was made possible.

That’s no longer the case as she has finally endorsed her son, Prince Charles as her successor when she dies.

Queen Elizabeth issued a request to the Commonwealth Heads of Government to name Charles as her successor.

The Queen who turns 92 soon said; “It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” the Queen said

She added “By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us: a world where the Commonwealth’s generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all.”

Prince Charles who is currently 69 had a few words to say as well. He spoke of his long history with the Commonwealth and how it had affected his life.

He said; “For my part, the Commonwealth has been a fundamental feature of my life for as long as I can remember, beginning with my first visit to Malta when I was just 5 years old.

And so, ladies and gentlemen, I pray that this Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting will not only revitalize the bonds between our countries, but will also give the Commonwealth a renewed relevance to all citizens, finding practical solutions to their problems and giving life to their aspirations. By doing so, the Commonwealth can be a cornerstone for the lives of future generations, just as it has been for so many of us.

