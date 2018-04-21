R. Kelly’s Publicist, Lawyer & Assistant reportedly Cut Ties with him — Nigeria Today

R. Kelly’s Publicist, Lawyer & Assistant reportedly Cut Ties with him

Following recent allegations of R. Kelly infecting a 19-year-old woman he was grooming for a sex cult, with an STD, reports have come in confirming that the singer’s publicist and lawyer have severed ties with him.

Linda Mensch, Kelly’s entertainment lawyer, confirmed to BBC News that she no longer represented Mr Kelly or his entities. BBC also reported that Diane Copeland, Kelly’s assistant has quit. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Kelly’s publicist Trevian Kutti also cut ties with him. He said, “Effective April 16, 2018, I no longer represent Robert Kelly.”

The reasons behind the departures are unknown. However, the news of their exit comes soon after the release of a BBC documentary, R. Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, which investigated the numerous allegations ­­– including alleged sexual relationships with underage women, mental and physical abuse of women and “brainwashing” women in a “cult” – against the singer.

