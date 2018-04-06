Rabie Ridge SAPS looking for man after alleged rape - Tembisan — Nigeria Today

Rabie Ridge SAPS looking for man after alleged rape – Tembisan
Tembisan
Rabie Ridge SAPS looking for man after alleged rape
Rabie Ridge SAPS is looking for an African male in connection with a case of rape. The communications officer at Rabie Ridge SAPS, Captain Mofana Masela, said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit Ekurhuleni North cluster …
