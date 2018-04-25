Raiding Pirates Kidnap 12 Dutch Seamen off Nigeria Coast - Al-Bawaba — Nigeria Today

Raiding Pirates Kidnap 12 Dutch Seamen off Nigeria Coast – Al-Bawaba
|
Al-Bawaba
|
Raiding Pirates Kidnap 12 Dutch Seamen off Nigeria Coast
Al-Bawaba
Suspected pirates boarded a Dutch-flagged cargo ship near the Nigerian coast, the ship's managing company said Monday. The suspects kidnapped 12 of the 14 crew members on board FWN Rapide on Saturday near Port Harcourt, ForestWave Navigation BV said …
