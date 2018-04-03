Rains to continue pounding several parts of the country - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Rains to continue pounding several parts of the country – The Standard
|
Rains to continue pounding several parts of the country
The Standard
Kenya Meteorological Department director Peter Ambenje at a past event. The department has issued a seven-day weather forecast. (File, Standard). Several parts of the country are likely to experience reduced rainfall with a reduced intensity for the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!