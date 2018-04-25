 Rainstorm: Ugwuanyi visits, sympathizes with Enugu communities — Nigeria Today
Rainstorm: Ugwuanyi visits, sympathizes with Enugu communities

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to scenes of the rainstorm that led to the destruction of about 100 homes, schools, a poultry farm and other public amenities at Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of the state. Gov. Ugwuanyi while at the disaster scenes sympathized with the affected persons […]

