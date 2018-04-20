‘Rampaging’ Soldiers Set Benue Community On Fire Over Killing Of Colleague — Nigeria Today

‘Rampaging’ Soldiers Set Benue Community On Fire Over Killing Of Colleague

Some armed men suspected to be Nigerian soldiers have stormed Naka, the administrative headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, burning several houses and destroying properties worth millions.

They besieged the town at about 11:00 a.m. and started burning houses to the apprehension of residents, Francis Ayagah, chairman of the local government told Premium Times on Thursday afternoon.

Ayagah could not immediately confirm casualty figures, if there were any, but he said the ‘soldiers’ were on a reprisal attack over the killing of one of their colleagues near the community on Wednesday.

“A soldier was killed by hoodlums yesterday, but I met with the brigade commander around 4:30 a.m. today,” Mr Ayagah said of the possible motive of the arsonists. “He gave me a list of suspects and we arrested five of them overnight. It was while we trying to take them to the brigade that soldiers stormed the town and started burning houses.” “A whole part of the town has been completely burnt down and we’re appealing for help and understanding from the soldiers,” he added.

It was gathered that the troops spent over two hours burning down properties in Naka, which is about 45 kilometres from Makurdi, the state capital.

Some residents who escaped the onslaught also told ChannelsTV that the town was raided by soldiers who were searching for one of their colleagues.

They said the trouble started on Wednesday when a man when a man in military uniform came into the town and bought bread worth over N7,000.

The locals, having watched the uniformed man who was said to have looked like a herdsman, approached him, demanding his identity but he failed to show a means of identification to prove he was a soldier.

Subsequently, the youths were said to have taken the man to a military camp near Naka where soldiers in the camp could not also identify him as their colleagues.

“When the soldiers could not identify him, the boys took him away and the next thing we heard was that he was killed,” one of the residents who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.

However, the story took a different direction on Thursday morning when soldiers came into the town which is currently housing thousands of internally displaced persons from the Agagbe axis of the state saying the uniformed man was their colleague and should be released to them.

Failure by the youths to produce the man who is suspected to have been killed was said to have sparked off the mayhem.

As a result, residents of the town have deserted the town for fear of being harmed or killed.

The post ‘Rampaging’ Soldiers Set Benue Community On Fire Over Killing Of Colleague appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

